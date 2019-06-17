Northwest Colorado Health to offer free camp for children who have lost a parent in July

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Northwest Colorado Health and the Humble Ranch Education and Therapy Center will host a free one-day camp for children and teens who have lost a parent. The camp is 9 am to 3 p.m. on July 11 or July 12 at the Humble Ranch. Camp Hope is designed to promote emotional healing through creative projects and activities with horses. Lunch is provided, and transportation is available. Sign up by July 1. Call Katy Thiel at 970-871-7628.