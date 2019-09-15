Northwest Colorado Health: The Haven Assisted Living welcomes new Director

The Haven celebrated the retirement of former director, Karen Burley, left, and welcomed Adrienne Idsal as the new director.

Northwest Colorado Health is proud to welcome Adrienne Idsal, a licensed social worker, as the new director of The Haven Assisted Living Facility in Hayden. Idsal previously served as the Medical Social Worker for Northwest Colorado Health’s Home Health and Hospice program, and has her master’s in geriatric social work.

“It is an honor to come to The Haven for work each day, and I value the perspective that it gives me,” said Idsal. “I think it is so important to combat ageism, to educate the community at large how to better serve the aging population and to find creative ways to connect older adults to a greater sense of purpose. Here at The Haven, we really focus on empowering our residents to have meaning and purpose in their lives. This is something we do well because we are so small and personalized, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards in resident care.”

The Haven is a 20-bed nonprofit assisted living facility for those age 55 and older with state of the art amenities including a beautiful, homelike setting, highly qualified staff, three meals a day, housekeeping, social activities and exercise programs, private or semi-private rooms, and written care plans for each resident. Medication administration assistance and medical appointment transportation are also available.

What is assisted living?

Assisted living is often viewed as the best of both worlds. Residents have as much independence as they want with the knowledge that personal care and support services are available if they need them. Assisted living is designed to provide residents assistance with basic activities of daily living such as bathing, grooming, dressing, and more.

Many seniors are at a stage in life where they do not require skilled nursing care, but they no longer can, or want, to live alone. The Haven makes the transition to assisted living comfortable with options to fit different needs

Respite care

The Haven also offers a respite program for adults who need temporary assisted living care. Respite allows caregivers to travel or take personal time, worry free. Respite can also be a good option for individuals needing interim care between independent living and skilled nursing care. The Vivien Card Memorial Respite Room is a fully furnished, private room, open to adults of all ages. All the regular benefits of The Haven are included.

Residents at The Haven enjoy time together in the recently renovated living area.

History of The Haven

In 1992, a group of concerned local residents began a campaign to build an Assisted Living residence. Backed by strong community support, the project garnered a loan from the USDA, grants and private donations, including donation of the land for the 9,700-square-foot facility. The Haven opened in July 1996 and was acquired by Northwest Colorado Health in 2005. In 2007 construction of The Haven Community Center was completed, expanding opportunities for exercise classes, programs and social connection for Haven residents and seniors throughout the community.

The Haven is currently accepting new residents. To learn more please visit havenseniorliving.org or call 970-875-1888.

Jaclyn McDonald is Marketing Coordinator at Northwest Colorado Health.