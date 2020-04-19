Northwest Colorado Health: Support for enrollment

Eligibility staff at Northwest Colorado Health are available to assist with insurance enrollment over the phone.

As more Coloradans experience loss of employment and insurance coverage, we are here to offer support for enrollment in Health First Colorado — Colorado’s Medicaid Program — and Children’s Health Plan Plus — CHP+. Applying for health insurance benefits can be stressful, and if these are new options for you or your family, you may not know where to start.

“The first thing to know is that enrollment for both Health First Colorado and CHP+ is available year-round,” said Jenny Earls, eligibility coordinator with Northwest Colorado Health. “It can be an overwhelming process to figure out eligibility and requirements for applying, especially with other stressors in life that many of us are facing right now. We can help individuals and families determine which health insurance option might best fit their needs, and help them apply.”

Health First Colorado – Colorado’s Medicaid Program

Health First Colorado is public health insurance for low-income individuals. You may qualify if you meet the approximate monthly income amounts:

Individual – up to $1,385

Family of 2 – up to $1,875

Family of 3 – up to $2,365

Family of 4 – up to $2,854

These are approximate numbers and you will need to take into account all taxable income streams. It is also important to note that unemployment compensation does count towards your monthly income.

Most health services are free under Health First Colorado. There may be a small co-pay to receive some services and co-pays vary depending on the service. There are no co-pays for children 18 and younger or pregnant women and pregnant women can get health care while they are waiting for approval.

Child Health Plan Plus — CHP+

CHP+ is low-cost health and dental insurance for children younger than 18 and pregnant women. It is for people who earn too much to qualify for Health First Colorado, but not enough to pay for private health insurance. Generally, a family of four with an income up to $55,000 a year will qualify for CHP+.

Depending on family size and income, some families may need to pay an annual enrollment fee and co-pays. The maximum annual fee is $105. Co-pays range between $2 and $50 for some medical and dental services. Pregnant women have no co-pays and receive care while waiting for approval.

To find out if you qualify or for assistance with insurance enrollment, call call 970-871-7330 in Steamboat Springs and 970-871-7324 in Craig.

In addition to enrollment support, Northwest Colorado Health also offers the Healthy Communities program. Family Health Coordinators offer free support to help newly enrolled families and pregnant women navigate their Health First Colorado and CHP+ benefits. Call 970-871-7693 to connect with a Healthy Communities family health coordinator.

If you are uninsured or underinsured but do not qualify for Health First Colorado or CHP+ Northwest Colorado Health’s Community Health Center has additional programs that may be able to assist you in accessing affordable care, as well as discounted prescriptions. The Colorado Indigent Care Program provides discounted care services based on income for those who have insurance and those who do not qualify for Health First Colorado or CHP+. As the safety net provider in the Yampa Valley, we serve everyone regardless of ability to pay.

Call 970-879-1632 in Steamboat Springs or 970-824-8233 in Craig or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org to learn more.

Jaclyn McDonald is marketing coordinator at Northwest Colorado Health. She can be reached at jmcdonald@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7642.