Northwest Colorado Health seeks volunteers

Northwest Colorado Health is looking for volunteers to help provide vital services to improve the health and quality of life for area residents.

Volunteers can take on roles in Routt or Moffat counties that include comforting or supporting hospice patients and families, cooking meals, sharing skills with residents at The Haven Assisted Living, or supporting fundraisers such as Hospice Daffodils or the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice.

For more information, visit NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/volunteer or contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcolcoloradohealth.org .