Northwest Colorado Health seeks volunteers
Northwest Colorado Health is looking for volunteers to help provide vital services to improve the health and quality of life for area residents.
Volunteers can take on roles in Routt or Moffat counties that include comforting or supporting hospice patients and families, cooking meals, sharing skills with residents at The Haven Assisted Living, or supporting fundraisers such as Hospice Daffodils or the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice.
For more information, visit NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/volunteer or contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcolcoloradohealth.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.