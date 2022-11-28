Northwest Colorado Health invites Steamboat community to Celebration of Light
Northwest Colorado Health will host a Celebration of Light to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memory of loved ones.
Participants at the celebration can light a candle in memory of a loved one, as well as enjoy hot soup and chili. Members of Northwest Colorado Health’s hospice team will lead the program focused on hope and healing for those who have experienced a loss.
All age groups are welcome to attend the free event from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Rollingstone Respite House, 480 Rollingstone Drive.
For more, go to NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/Events or contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@NorthwestColoradoHealth.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.