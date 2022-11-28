Northwest Colorado Health invites Steamboat community to Celebration of Light

Northwest Colorado Health will host a Celebration of Light to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memory of loved ones.

Participants at the celebration can light a candle in memory of a loved one, as well as enjoy hot soup and chili. Members of Northwest Colorado Health’s hospice team will lead the program focused on hope and healing for those who have experienced a loss.

All age groups are welcome to attend the free event from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Rollingstone Respite House, 480 Rollingstone Drive.

For more, go to NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/Events or contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@NorthwestColoradoHealth.org .