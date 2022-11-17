Northwest Colorado Health: Home Health and Hospice provides compassionate, patient-centered care in your home

The Home Services program through Northwest Colorado health offers Home Health care for patients recovering from illness or injury, Hospice for patients with a terminal illness, support for non-medical needs in the home, and bereavement support for families and community members.

Northwest Colorado Health/Courtesy photo

Home Health and Hospice caregivers make a remarkable difference for the patients, families and communities they serve. Here in the Yampa Valley, we are fortunate to have had Home Health services available since 1964 when Routt and Moffat counties‘ health departments came together to address the growing need for home nursing services in our community.

The Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, which would later become Northwest Colorado Health, began with the goal to provide home nursing care for anyone who needed it, and to help patients leave the hospital sooner.

Today Northwest Colorado Health’s Home Services Team provides a wide range of programs all focused on providing compassionate, patient-centered care to anyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay. In 2021, Northwest Colorado Health nurses drove over 60,000 miles to care for Home Health and Hospice patients in Moffat and Routt counties with the following services.

Home Health

Home Health offers skilled, compassionate and personalized care in the comfort and security of familiar surroundings to help patients recover from illness or injury. While many people only think of Home Health care for older adults, it is a vital resource for community members of all ages. The Home Health team includes registered nurses, physical and occupational therapists, certified nurse aides, and medical social workers. Not only do they address your home care needs, they serve as advocates, answering questions, contacting your medical provider with concerns and connecting you to community resources.

Home Health also serves patients through the Colorado Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) program. HCBS provides an alternative to facility based care for specific populations, including low-income older adults, allowing them to remain in their homes and be cared for more effectively and cost-efficiently.

Personal Care Providers and Homemakers

Personal Care Providers offer in-home assistance with non-medical needs such as bathing, transportation to doctor’s appointments, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, meal prep and more. This service can be a good respite option for family members who are caring for disabled, sick or elderly loved ones.

Hospice and Grief Support

Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program believes that everyone with a terminal illness has the right to live with dignity and comfort. These individuals deserve the opportunity for the best quality of life, spiritual support, limited pain and suffering, and optimal time with family and friends. While many believe that Hospice is only for the last days of life, patients and families can receive Hospice for six months or longer. Research has shown that entering Hospice earlier rather than later in the course of illness has many advantages for the patient, and loved ones.

Hospice nurses are available 24-7 to assist patients, and specially trained and dedicated volunteers are available to cook meals, run errands and help families with other needs. Support for families is an important part of Hospice. Northwest Colorado Health also provides free grief counseling for one year following a loved one’s death, as well as bereavement support groups open to anyone in the community.

The annual Celebration of Light event is also an opportunity for community members to join and honor the memory of a loved one before the holiday season. Candles will be provided as well as hot soups and chili, all are welcome:

5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 5 in Steamboat Springs at the Rollingstone Respite House

5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 7 in Craig at the Center of Craig

To learn more about Home Services available at Northwest Colorado Health, visit NorthwestColoradoHealth.org or call 970-871-7629.