Northwest Colorado Health: Help enrolling in Medicaid, Children’s Health Plan Plus

Applying for health insurance benefits can be stressful. Northwest Colorado Health offers support for enrollment in Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program) and Children’s Health Plan Plus (CHP+).

If these are new options for you or your family, or if you are unsure if you qualify, you may not know where to start.

“The first thing to know is that enrollment for both Health First Colorado and CHP+ is available year-round,” said Raeann Kohpay, Eligibility Services Manager with Northwest Colorado Health. “It can be an overwhelming process to figure out eligibility and requirements for applying, especially with other stressors in life. We can help individuals and families determine which health insurance option might best fit their needs and help them apply.”

Health First Colorado

Health First Colorado is public health insurance for low-income individuals. You may qualify if you meet the approximate monthly income amounts:

• Individual – up to $1,428

• Family of 2 – up to $1,931

• Family of 3 – up to $2,434

• Family of 4 – up to $2,938

These are approximate numbers, and you will need to consider all taxable income streams. It is also important to note that unemployment compensation does count toward your monthly income.

Most health services are free under Health First Colorado. There may be a small co-pay to receive some services and co-pays vary depending on the service. There are no co-pays for children 18 and younger or pregnant women. Pregnant women can get health care while they are waiting for approval.

Child Health Plan Plus

CHP+ is low-cost health and dental insurance for children under age 18 and pregnant women. It is for people who earn too much to qualify for Health First Colorado, but not enough to pay for private health insurance. Generally, a family of four with an income up to $63,000 a year will qualify for CHP+.

Depending on family size and income, some families may need to pay an annual enrollment fee and co-pays. The maximum annual fee is $105. Co-pays range between $2 and $50 for some medical and dental services. Pregnant women have no co-pays and receive care while waiting for approval.

Additional programs

If you are uninsured or underinsured but do not qualify for Health First Colorado or CHP+, Northwest Colorado Health’s Community Health Center has additional programs that may be able to assist you in accessing affordable care, as well as discounted prescriptions.

The Colorado Indigent Care Program (CICP) provides discounted care services based on income for those who have insurance and those who do not qualify for Health First Colorado or CHP+.

Additionally, the Client Assistance Program is available to Northwest Colorado Health patients with and without insurance, and offers financial assistance for patients who qualify based on income and family size.

The Client Assistance Program allows you to receive services in Northwest Colorado Health clinics on a sliding fee scale at a cost you can afford. Patients with health insurance can also benefit. If you have a high-deductible health plan, you may still qualify to receive care at a lower cost than what you would pay with insurance alone.

At Northwest Colorado Health, we are here to ensure you receive the care you need to be healthy and well, and we care for anyone who needs us, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

To learn more about insurance options and discounted care programs available through Northwest Colorado Health, please call 970-871-7330 in Steamboat Springs or 970-871-7324 in Craig or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org .

Jaclyn McDonald is Marketing Coordinator at Northwest Colorado Health. She can be reached at jmcdonald@northwestcoloradohealth.org .