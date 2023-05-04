Northwest Colorado Health giving away wellness kits for women
Northwest Colorado Health will give a wellness kit to patients who schedule a well-woman visit during the month of May, in honor of Women’s Health Month.
Annual well-woman visits are crucial for detecting potential health problems.
The American Cancer Society recommends women over the age of 21 receive Pap tests every three years. Those between the ages of 30 and 65 can get a Pap and HPV test every five years.
