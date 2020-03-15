Northwest Colorado Health: Community Health Centers are for the community

Northwest Colorado Health’s Community Health Center provides high-quality, affordable health services for all ages.

Courtesy photo

The high cost of health care is at the forefront of most of our minds. Whether it is the cost of insurance, health care or prescriptions — it is an issue that affects all of us. As a federally-qualified health center, Northwest Colorado Health’s Community Health Centers in Routt and Moffat counties provide high-quality care to all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The Community Health Center model places strong emphasis on prevention. Integrated services such as dental and behavioral health care help address patients’ complicated and unique health needs all under one roof. Helping patients better manage their health and chronic conditions reduces complications and costly specialty care, emergency room and hospital visits. As a result, health centers produce $24 billion in savings to the U.S. health care system annually.

These savings also benefit patients who establish Northwest Colorado Health as their medical home. The following cost-saving programs and services are available to our Community Health Center patients.

340B drug-pricing program

Medications often have a large price tag, even with insurance. Through the 340B drug-pricing program, patients at our clinics have access to discounted medication. This program is available to patients with and without insurance. Medicaid patients are not eligible due to existing Medicaid prescription discounts. The Government Accountability Office reports that program participants can save an estimated 20 to 50% off drug costs.

Health insurance support and Colorado Indigent Care Program

Do you or your family need health insurance? We can help you determine which health insurance plans you qualify for and will best meet your needs, including Connect for Health Colorado (health insurance marketplace), Health First Colorado (Medicaid), and Child Health Plan Plus. Additionally, through the Healthy Communities program, Family Health Coordinators are available to help families and pregnant women navigate and understand their Medicaid and Child Health Plan benefits.

Our patients can also receive discounted care through the Colorado Indigent Care Program. It is not a health insurance program, but those who qualify have access to discounted health care services at Colorado hospitals and clinics that participate in the program. Indigent Care Program discounts are based on income guidelines for qualified participants. People who are covered by Medicare or who have other health insurance are eligible for the program. This is also a good option for people or families who are low-income but don’t qualify for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) or Child Health Plan.

Same-day, acute appointments available

As cold and flu season lingers on, we’ve recently extended our Community Health Center hours to offer more options for same-day, acute appointments. Same day appointments are available for sick visits and offer an alternative to costly urgent care or emergency room visits when patients are looking to see a doctor quickly. In Steamboat Springs, we are now open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays; in Craig, we are now open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On-site interpretation is available for Spanish speaking patients.

Our high quality, low-cost primary care services are for all ages. Our team of skilled health care, dental and behavioral health providers work together as a team to help patients achieve their best health. When you establish care with our clinic, our staff will guide you through the process of accessing health insurance, discounted care and prescription drug programs.

Make an appointment today, call 970-879-1632 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org to learn more.

Jaclyn McDonald is Marketing Coordinator at Northwest Colorado Health. She can be reached at jmcdonald@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7642.