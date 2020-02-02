Northwest Colorado Food Coalition: Farm-to-table cooking classes

Elkstone Farm will host a Biscuits ‘n Fixins class that will feature how to tackle homemade biscuits and jams.

Danielle Zimmerer/courtesy

We are two classes away from wrapping up our winter cooking classes at Elkstone Farm. It has been a great season. We taught flavor dynamics in Grazing Platters and how to make the perfect pie crust in Pot Pie Bonanza; now onto biscuits.

Our Biscuits ‘n Fixins class will feature how to tackle homemade biscuits, teach you how to make a quick jam, including bacon jam. I’m personally excited for the latter. Before your mouth starts watering too much, we want to fill you in on our program as a whole and how it connects to our community.

Our Cooking Classes & Workshop series started in 2018 from the minds of Erin Torgerson and Chereen Leong Schwarz. Both of these excellent chefs have unique backgrounds, which made them think Elkstone Farm was the perfect setting for farm-to-table cooking.

The series started with Cooking Fundamentals and Pantry Basics workshops. These workshops aimed at getting folks familiar with their kitchen by making simple vinaigrettes from scratch and teaching the timing and techniques of how to cook a whole meal. We drew from what veggies we had growing at the time and used a heavy emphasis on the farm, in the farm-to-table, and teach people how to use what is in season.

Now you may be reflecting on my previous statement about biscuits and wondering how that fits in, and while every season is biscuit season in our minds, our winter cooking class series has centered around the farmer’s fare. This is the idea of what a farmer has in their pantry and how staples can pair with seasonal produce. Winter is the perfect time to learn these meals because summertime is when you need them most at the turn of a dime. Enter biscuit making.

We have been proud to offer these classes in our community and have loved connecting with all of the attendees. We value the farm-to-table movement and are excited that you do too.

Whether you have a small garden plot, culinary herbs on a windowsill, or support restaurants that purchase from local farms, you are participating in supporting local agriculture. Everyone has to eat, so why not dig a little deeper into your soil and your community to find those people that grow right here in the Yampa Valley.

Biscuits ‘n Fixins Cooking Class is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Register at elkstonefarm.com/atthefarm.

Meredith Rose is the market cultivator at Elkstone Farm.