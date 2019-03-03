Northwest Colorado Food Coalition: Elkstone Farm and local food

Currently, local food is getting a lot of attention and Elkstone Farm is proud to be part of the movement.

Here are some of ways we are trying to make a change in our corner of the world: We use permaculture practices on the farm. Permaculture is a system of agricultural and social design principles centered around simulating or directly utilizing the patterns and features observed in natural ecosystems.

We make it our mission to farm responsibly in every environment. We use hoop houses which use natural soil amendments such as bio char and compost. The climate battery in the greenhouse transfers excess heat produced in the greenhouse to underground pipes, helping to moderate soil and air temperature. The ag forest creates a mutually beneficial environment for trees, shrubs and crops in a wild setting.

We maintain a diverse operation specializing in perennial and annual crops. This comes in many forms. The hoop houses produce a majority of our annual crops such as salad mix, brassicas, tomatoes, and peppers. Our year-round producing greenhouse accommodates citrus and tropical plants; our fruit forest bears several varieties of apples. The pond garden showcases our cherry and pear trees as well as strawberries, blueberries and other vining perennials. Our ag forest is home to potatoes, squash and garlic.

All of these vegetables go straight to your home, local restaurants or back to the kitchen to be made into an assortment of shelf-stable goods. We make cookies, crackers, preserves, pickles, marinara sauce, mustard, shrub, dried herb blends and teas. All of these products are sold through local stores and at our summer and winter farm stands.

Why buy produce from Elkstone?

These practices are vitally important to the future of agriculture, and we want to make sure that growing food to sustain our bodies and communities is done in the best way possible. This means taking care of the ground that will ultimately feed us and paying attention to the natural environment, so that the food we grow can truly be of the earth.

We promise that when you buy produce or other goods from the farm that these practices go into every step of the way, from planting to harvesting, then placing all the goodness of the earth into your hands.

You can find out more about our growing practices and products at elkstonefarm.com.

Meredith Rose is the market cultivator at Elkstone Farm.