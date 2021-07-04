Northwest Colorado Food Coalition: Community shows support at farmers market

Over the past six years, I have had the honor and privilege of being the Steamboat Springs Farmers Market manager. This past year I have felt especially fortunate to be part of a community that is so supportive.

In 2020, we were all so uncertain how to keep ourselves and our family safe and how best to help others that faced job loss and general financial insecurity? Along with local retailers and restaurants, our local farmers and ranchers were also facing an uncertain future. But this community did what it does and came out in force to support our farmers and ranchers. For that, I am eternally grateful.

Local producers provided locally grown/made/raised/processed and safe products that they were proud to share with our community. While other markets shut down or went to a completely virtual format, over 3,000 people visited our farmers market each week in 2020 — masks on and bags ready. Visitors spent an average of 12 minutes shopping. Shoppers were to purchase many of their weekly grocery.

As a result of last year’s support, several vendors were able to expand their businesses or open brick and mortar shops in downtown Steamboat. We are thrilled for their success.

The Adorn Co., located next to Replenish, features ethically produced home goods and accessories. In addition to Laura the Butcher’s new storefront on Downhill Plaza, the Standard Gallery and Wine Bar also features her charcuterie platters. Inclusions opened at Wild Horse Plaza. Inclusions is known at the market as Becca’s Gourmet Goodies, featuring all-things gluten free. Bjoörn’s Honey is also readying a store front as well.

These things do not happen by accident. They happen because of this community and our willingness to support local entrepreneurs.

At the market, there are more options than ever before, with local produce, baked goods, beef, pork, chicken and eggs. Local and imported cheese and honey are also huge favorites.

Make sure you try some award-winning salsa from Need More Salsa, a little of Dean Martin’s Asian BBQ sauce — it’s literally good on anything — and of course, some “life changing cheese” from La Montagne Des Saveurs. I recommend the Truffle Gouda, but truly, it is all amazing. Pair it with some wine from Steamboat Wine Co. and a loaf of heirloom grain bread from Taco Cabo made with care by owner Kent. When you leave the market, you will have all the pieces for a perfect picnic.

The Farmers Market has turned into so much more than just a place to shop or pick up your weekly groceries. It is a place where we gather, we visit and catch up with our neighbors.

Please be sure to stop by the market information booth and say, “Hi,” visit with the Steamboat Springs City Council at their booth and say, “Thank you” to our market volunteers dressed in yellow. Without them, the market would not be possible.

And it would not be possible without you either, so thank you, Steamboat Springs. To you, we are profoundly grateful.

Lisa Popovich is the executive director of Main Street Steamboat.