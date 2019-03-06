STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Depot Arts Center will host an art event fundraiser Thursday benefitting NorthWest Colorado Center for Independence and artists with disabilities. The event is a prelude to the Friday opening of the gallery of works from California-based nonprofit NIAD, or Nurturing Independence through Artistic Development.

The event begins with hors d'oeuvres and an open bar at 7 p.m. Thursday. A panel discussion, "Redefining the Vanguard," will touch on topics of the values of the Center for Independence and NIAD, art, disability, independence and more.

NIAD supports adult artists who have disabilities in studying art, creating art, showing art and selling art, all while building community and independence. The Center for Independence works with people to achieve their own goals for living well and aims to foster an inclusive, healthy community that supports everyone.

If you go What: NWCCI fundraiser and art gallery pre-exhibit

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 7

Where: Depot Arts Center, 1001 13th St.

“NIAD is the artistic embodiment of all the values NWCCI has,” said Courtney Eldridge, who obtained the Steamboat Creates grant to hold and curate the event.

“The very things that are often looked at as deficits are the things we should be proud of," said Center for Independence Executive Director Ian Engle. "Those unique perspectives gained from overcoming something, or from lived experiences, add value to the vibrance and health of our community and create an exquisite genre of art.”

Attendees at the fundraiser will get the first chance to purchase the gallery's art pieces that will be for sale throughout the duration of the exhibit, which runs through March 30.

RSVP to the event at 970-871-4838 or at 1855 Shield Drive, No. 300.

The fundraiser is a kickoff to the "Redefining Contemporary Art" exhibition that will open on Friday, March 8. Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 at the door.

A full story about the gallery and its artists will be published in the Explore section of Friday’s Steamboat Pilot & Today.

