North Routt responds to fire in Hahns Peak area
North Routt Fire Protection District crews are responding to a structure fire in the Hahns Peak area.
According to scanner traffic, a two-story, log structure southwest of the intersection of Forest Service Roads 490 and 410 is fully engulfed. Fire fighters arrived on scene at around 1:15 p.m. Crews are now working to knock down a grass fire that has started on the north and south sides of the structure.
The structure is located on Zsuzsiyama Lane between Colorado Highway 129 and Hahns Peak.
A helicopter is enroute to fight the blaze aerially. Air crews will be getting water out of the west side of Steamboat Lake.
The fire was called into dispatch by hikers on Hahns Peak who could see the smoke from their vantage point on top of the mountain.
This story will be updated.
