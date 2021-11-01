North Routt rescue: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 31
Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021
2:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Village Drive.
8:51 a.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a hunter who was dealing with an issue related to a recent surgery and was unable to get out of the backcountry. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted in getting the hunter out.
12:51 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 46000 block of Rock Springs Lane near Hayden after receiving a report of a theft.
1:30 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to the 1800 block of Central Park Drive after receiving a report of theft.
2:09 p.m. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Bluebird Lane after receiving a report of a disturbance.
7:09 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the corner of 11th Street and Crawford Avenue in response to a complaint about fireworks.
Total incidents: 37
• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
