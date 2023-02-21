 North Routt Poker Run returns in March | SteamboatToday.com
North Routt Poker Run returns in March

The third annual Poker Run returns to North Routt on March 11.
Steamboat Lake Outpost/Courtesy

North Routt Snow Riders is putting on the third annual Poker Run on the North Routt Trail Network to benefit the snow riders and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado from 9 am. to 4 p.m. on March 11.

The snowmobile course is $100 per hand and the grand prize is $1,000. A winner will be announced at 4 p.m. at the Steamboat Lake Outpost with live music to follow.

Register at eventbrite.com. Do so early to get a t-shirt.

