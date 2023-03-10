North Routt home explodes, bike park will open: Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

A rider flies over a jump at Steamboat Bike Park.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

1. Former coach accused of distributing kratom to athletes at 2 Routt County high schools

The Steamboat Springs and Hayden police departments are investigating the potential distribution of kratom to high school athletes.

Both investigations involve allegations that Casey Schaeffel distributed kratom, an herbal extract that is not approved for medical use by the Food and Drug Administration, to athletes while working as a coach in both school districts, according to a news release from Steamboat Springs on Friday, March 3.

2. North Routt cabin explodes Wednesday morning; may have been caused by snow load

An unoccupied cabin in north Routt County near Columbine exploded around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was in the cabin and no injuries have been reported, said Routt County Undersheriff Josh Carrell, who added there was no threat to surrounding structures.

3. Fish out of water: Impending pool closure could leave Steamboat’s best swimmers floundering

Six of the seven Steamboat Springs Swim Team members who qualified for the State Meet, Ivy Ladrow, Christian Biglow, Stovin Briggs, Anthony Maul, Oliver Catlett and Lander Martyn, pose in the pool after practice at the Old Town Hot Springs on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Old Town Hot Springs lap pool will undergo a complete makeover beginning this fall as part of the It’s In The Water project . The plan is to scrap the existing pool constructed in the 1960s and replace it with a new pool that can host swim meets.

The hope for the $10 million project is to bring more attention to swimming locally and get more people involved with the sport. While the project will be great for local swimmers in the long run, several Steamboat Springs Swim Team members will be severely hampered by the impending nine-month pool closure.

4. UPDATED: Water service renewed in Steamboat following water main break

A break at the Community Center caused a water disruption around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, March 4, in downtown Steamboat Springs and an outage in west Steamboat Springs, according Routt County Alerts.

5. Crews respond to second water main break in 24 hours in Steamboat

Crew members with Steamboat Springs are digging out a water break on Sunday, March 5, at Blue Sage Circle, according to the city. Staff is digging out the snow to get to the break location, which will take some time.

6. Steamboat Resort bike park to completely open for first time since 2018

The Steamboat Bike Park at Steamboat Resort will be fully open this summer, along with Christie Peak Express lift and the Steamboat Gondola, for the first time since 2018.

The park was closed last summer because of construction as part of the resort’s Full Steam Ahead project. The park had limited access in 2021 and was fully closed in the 2020 summer due to the pandemic. The park was also mostly closed in the summer of 2019 due to the installation of the Steamboat Gondola. A gondola has not serviced a fully open bike park since 2018.

Snow falls around the U.S. Postal Service location in Steamboat Springs on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Postal Service said staff issues have led to mail delivery problems in places like Steamboat Springs and other mountain communities.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

7. US Postal Service official visits Steamboat Springs, addresses local service issues

U.S. Postal Service communications specialist James Boxrud was in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, March 8, touring the local post office, meeting with staff and talking with local officials about issues that have come to a head over the past few months.

“I wanted to just meet with him and talk about the issues that we’re seeing in Steamboat with the mail delivery,” said Gail Garey, a Steamboat Springs City Council member. “I wanted to talk with him about the concept of P.O. boxes, paid P.O. boxes and this idea of the Group E delivery.”

8. STR license applications now open in Steamboat Springs

People may apply for a license to operate a short-term rental within Steamboat Springs as of Monday, March 6, according to the city.

Every short-term rental must obtain a license, which is valid for one year and renewed annually. The deadline to obtain a license is April 30 and the fee is $250. Applications and an application guide are available at SteamboatSprings.net/STR .

9. Multiple wrecks Friday evening snarl traffic on US 40, Colorado 131

At least three wrecks were reported on Routt County highways on Friday, March 3, including one on Colorado 131 and two more on U.S. Highway 40.

According to Colorado State Patrol, there were no major injuries reported with any of the three wrecks.

A celebration of life for Steamboat Springs resident Larry Glueck will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Howelsen Hill.

Glueck family/Courtesy photo

10. Steamboat attorney loved travel and helped people through their hardest times

When Larry Glueck died Nov. 29, Steamboat Springs lost a valued member of the community to cancer. As family and friends prepare to celebrate his life this week, they remember a man who touched their lives and many others.

“My dad always believed in me and always believed that I could do whatever I wanted,” said Larry’s son Alex Glueck. “It was that confidence he had in me to go and do whatever, and to do it with steam, that helped me accomplish the things I did.”