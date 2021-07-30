North Routt Fire hopes new sleeping quarters will boost hires

North Routt Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Matt Mathieson shows off the district's new crew quarters at Station 2. Six private rooms, two shower rooms and a kitchenette are surrounded by exercise equipment. Furnishings and exercise equipment are the result of generous donors. (Photo courtesy NRFPD)



North Routt Fire Protection District Chief Mike Swinsick is hoping the district’s newly completed upstairs sleeping quarters at the No. 2 firehouse will help attract new part-time employees the district has long been seeking.

Swinsick, one of only two full-time district employees, has worked seven days per week for much of the past two years.

“I want to make sure we have things covered when our community calls for help,” said Swinsick, chief for the past eight years and a self-professed workaholic.

The district currently has a total of three paid employees and 12 volunteers.

The fire district recently finished the build out of the inside second floor of the No. 2 firehouse, completed in 2003 near Steamboat Lake. The construction added six individual sleeping spaces, as well as shower, exercise and kitchenette facilities.

The district is advertising to hire three part-time firefighter/EMTs and is also trying to recruit 10 additional volunteers. The chief said volunteer coverage is especially needed during the workday. Due to necessary response times, volunteers should live within the fire district that stretches from about one-half mile north of Mad Creek to one-half mile north of Columbine.

Swinsick acknowledged that hiring efforts for new firefighters/EMTs, ongoing for three months, have also been hampered by the inability of the district to offer benefits for part-time employees. More information is available on the NRFPD Facebook page, or individuals can email chief@northrouttfire.org .

