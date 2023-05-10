North Routt Community Charter School hosts open house

North Routt Community Charter School, the K-8 public and free charter school in Clark, will host a 4 p.m. open house and potluck on May 11, 2023.

North Routt Community Charter School/Courtesy photo

North Routt Community Charter School, a K-8 Colorado Expeditionary Learning free public charter school, will host an open house from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 11, including a celebration of learning and an exhibition of student projects, followed by a potluck.

The mission of the school is to “challenge young lives to explore beyond four walls through expeditions and outdoor discovery.”

As an example, the middle school students recently traveled to Santa Fe, New Mexico, visiting Great Sand Dunes National Park on the way, studying Native American culture and arts, and visiting petroglyphs in Boca Negro Canyon. The students also visited Glorieta Pass, site of the westernmost Civil War battle.

Enrollment at the charter school for the 2023-24 school year remains open. For questions, email office@northrouttcharter.org or visit NorthRouttCharter.org .