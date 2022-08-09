North Routt Community Charter School has open slots for 2022-23
North Routt Community Charter School noted on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that the school still has open spots for the 2022-23 school year.
The school boasts having small class sizes and pursuing outdoor activities or expeditionary learning. A school bus is available to and from Steamboat Springs daily.
For more information, call 970-871-6062 or email office@northrouttcharter.org.
