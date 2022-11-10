North Routt Chili Cook-off revived by Steamboat Lake Outpost

A full plate of chili awaits during the Great North Routt Chili Cook-off.

The North Routt Chili Cook-off is back after taking a few years hiatus.

The new owners at the Steamboat Lake Outpost is bringing back the beloved, cozy contest on Sunday, Nov. 13.

“Ever since we started the business we heard whisperings about the North Routt Chili Cook-off and people were asking if we were going to bring it back,” said assistant manager Katie Grosso.

Chefs from across the area can show off their red, green or alternative recipes between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Steamboat Lake Outpost. All proceeds from the contest will go to North Routt Fire Rescue, staying true to the tradition of the event.

“I think ours will be a much smaller iteration of what has gone before,” Gross said. “But we’re excited to get it started this year and then people know they can expect it in November.”

The event ran for about 15 years through the Hahns Peak Roadhouse, but hasn’t reappeared since the pandemic.

The 2022 version will be very similar, with three categories and a local beneficiary. Those looking to enjoy the best chili in North Routt can pay $10 to try as many as they can stomach and use two tickets to vote for their favorite.

People will also have the option to buy more tickets to vote for their favorite.

If you go What: North Routt Chili Cook-off When: 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 Where: Steamboat Lake Outpost, 60880 C.R. 129, Clark

Judges will also share their opinions to help choose a winner in each category as well as an overall victor. There will be a prize package, but the biggest reward is the right to brag about making the best chili in the area.

There were a few spots left in the contest as of Thursday afternoon and anyone interested in partaking should reach Grosso at 970-879-4404.

The chili cook-off is just the latest event at the Steamboat Lake Outpost, which has made a great effort to bring community events in North Routt since rebranding under new ownership.

“It’s a big part of our mission, to be a hub up here,” Grosso said. “To really get people out and connect the community. Our philosophy on business and life is about relationships and having a positive impact on people and servant leadership.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.