North Mississippi Allstars, Yer State Birds play free concert Friday in Steamboat

Local band Yer State Birds features Jeff Goodhand, John Miller, JR Adams and Ryan Fanders. The group will open Friday’s Steamboat Free Summer Concert, ahead of the North Mississippi Allstars.

Danielle Zimmerer Photography

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The holiday weekend rocks on with the summer’s second Steamboat Free Summer Concert with The North Mississippi Allstars. Steamboat Springs’ own Yer State Birds will open the show.

The North Mississippi Allstars come to Steamboat Springs from Hernando, Mississippi. The band members are brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, who grew up playing experimental rock ‘n’ roll with their father Jim Dickinson. Jim Dickinson was well-known for producing Big Star and the Replacements and being a session player with the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.

The Dickinson family recording studio is called Zebra Ranch. Their most recent project is “Up and Rolling,” available for pre-order in CD and vinyl and due out in early October.

The Allstars have played in Steamboat before. In February 2011, the group kicked off the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series at Steamboat Resort.

Yer State Birds has been playing “dirty blues rock” in Steamboat since 2016. The band consists of JR Adams, Ryan Fanders, John Miller and Jeff Goodhand.

The free concert is at Howelsen Hill. Gates open at 5 p.m., and music begins around 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for sale. Concert-goers are also encouraged to bring an empty water bottle for refills at the Alpine Bank water monster.

If you go What: Steamboat Free Summer Concert with the North Mississippi Allstars and Yer State Birds

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 5

Where: Howelsen Hill

The North Mississippi Allstars play at Friday’s Steamboat Free Summer Concert.

