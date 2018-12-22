Noreen Moore: Thank you for Leckenby Award recognition

During this season of gratitude and reaching out to those we admire and respect, I want to thank the committee of the Leckenby and Larson Awards, the Tread of Pioneers Museum and all of the wonderful people who wished me well with the recognition of the Leckenby Award this fall.

There are so many people who were the fiber of all that has been accomplished it would fill a book. Over the last 40 years, it has been my privilege and joy to work with all of you in the creation of many community endeavors.

From Hayden to Yampa, I want you to know that you have been an integral part of my life in the valley, and I thank you for all that you have done for your community. This award is because of you.

With respect and great fondness,

Noreen Moore

Yampa