Noon-hour noise complaint: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 19

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

1:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a business on the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue after receiving a report of trespassing.

5:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a possible act of criminal mischief near the 24000 block of Routt County Road 54.

10:44 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded a vehicle collision in the 26000 block of Henderson Park Road in the Oak Creek area. No injuries were reported.

12:22 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to the 400 block of Willett Heights Court for a noise complaint.

3:42 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint near the corner of Crawford Avenue and Soda Ridge Way.

11:47 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a possible hit-and-run in a parking lot near the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 42

•Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

•North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

•Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record