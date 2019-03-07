Nonprofits can apply for Rotary Club community grants

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs is now accepting community grant applications for its April 1 grant cycle. All 501(c)3 nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a grant to fund a specific activity. The funded activity should improve the quality of life in Routt County and primarily serve, but not be limited to, seniors and youths.

Visit steamboatrotary.com and click on the "Community Grant Application" or email steamboatrotarygrants@gmail.com for applications and more information.