Nonprofit hosts ranch tours in July, August

Community members can get a taste of the Routt County farming and ranching lifestyle by taking part in one of two upcoming Farm and Ranch Tours hosted by nonprofit Community Agriculture Alliance.

The tour on July 8 will take place at Elk River Livestock on County Road 62 in northern Routt County and led by owner Davey Baron, who will explore the three elements most important to him as he runs his ranch operation — tradition, innovation and land stewardship.

Michele Meyer, CAA executive director, said the July tour will focus on topics such as the use of horses and cowboys in agriculture, current innovations utilizing the high-intensity mob grazing of cattle and environmental benefits, and the future with a focus on the importance of taking care of the land.

The tour on Aug. 19 will take place at The Home Ranch on County Road 129. This historic ranch in North Routt recently was converted from a guest ranch operation to a working ranch including greenhouses for vegetable production. The new owners are undertaking the next chapter of the Home Ranch — which is no longer open to the public — with a deep respect for its historic legacy and a hopeful and expansive vision for its future, tour organizers say.

CAA Farm and Ranch Tours are offered seasonally to help people connect to their food by walking the fields and seeing the livestock and crops in production on working lands. The tour guides are the producers who offer their knowledge and expertise.

The nonprofit hosted five tours in 2022 with more than 120 guests sharing a learning experience at area farms and ranches.

“Ranch tours are a genuine, hands-on experience allowing everyone to learn more about local agriculture in the Yampa Valley,” Meyer said “Walking a local ranch, with the rancher leading the tour and talking about their operation, asking questions and experiencing the sights, smells and sounds of our rural community and agricultural way of life is truly a special experience.”

Patrick Stanko teaches third-graders about horses on the family ranch near Steamboat Springs in 2022. Community Agriculture Alliance/Courtesy image

“It’s important to share the story of local regenerative agriculture in the Yampa Valley,” said Baron, owner of Elk River Livestock. “Many people do not understand the positive impacts of small-scale, grass-fed cattle production for soil health, carbon sequestration and ultimately a high-quality, nutrient-dense, delicious meat product. Dispelling the widely shared myths of beef production having negative impacts is an important story to tell and share others.”

This summer’s educational tours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and reservations are required via Communityagalliance.org/farm-ranch-tours . The cost is $20 for CAA members and $25 for non-members. Children 12 and younger are free.

Since the tours take place on working ranches, appropriate clothing and shoes are requested, including hats and sunscreen. For more information, contact Olivia Goldsworthy, CAA development and marketing manager, at 970-879-4370.