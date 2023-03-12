Nonprofit accepting artwork submissions for Yampa River show this summer
Friends of the Yampa invites artists of all ages, levels of skill and media to submit pieces for the nonprofit’s community show, Runoff, in June.
Submissions should explore a diversity of experiences, philosophies and histories of the Yampa River. Friends of the Yampa said it invites varied and broad interpretations on the concept of “Inspired by the mighty Yampa.” Submissions are due May 1.
The mission of Runoff is to bring together artworks that inspire the preservation of water resources, demonstrate a variety of stakeholder ties to the Yampa basin and celebrate one of the last wild rivers in the West, according to a news release.
For more, FriendsOfTheYampa.com/Runoff.
