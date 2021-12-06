Noninjury crash near Yampa: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 5
Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
1:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a bar near the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue in response to the report of a disturbance.
7:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a disturbance near mile marker 11 of Routt County Road 74, north of Hayden.
10:29 a.m. Steamboat officers received an animal complaint reported on the 100 block of Balsam Court.
3:02 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies assisted a driver near mile marker eight of Routt County Road 38.
4:18 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a vehicle collision near mile marker 40 of Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa. There were no injuries reported.
10:35 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of theft on the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
