Non-injury crash in Phippsburg: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 9

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

12:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to near the 3100 block of Columbine Drive in response to a noise complaint.

7:50 a.m. Officers were called to near the 500 block of Ore House Plaza in response to a report of illegal dumping.

9:51 a.m. Officers responded to near the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat in response to a report of someone trespassing.

10:38 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Another similar report was later called in at 11:26 a.m.

12:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 22000 block of Fourth Avenue in Phippsburg in response to a vehicle collision. There were no injuries reported.

2:07 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 900 block of Strings Road in response to a report of threats in the area.

8:29 p.m. Officers received a report of a hit and run collision near the corner of Seventh Street and Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.