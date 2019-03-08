Nominations open for Philanthropist of the Year awards

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nominations are now being accepted for the Philanthropist of the Year awards, which has been given out annually since 1998 by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation to heighten the visibility of philanthropy and giving in the Yampa Valley.

Each year, this award honors the individual, business and youth who has exhibited significant charitable giving, insightful leadership and volunteerism and who has encouraged others to contribute by example.

Visit yvcf.org/about-us/philanthropist for the form and instructions on how to submit nominations. A list of previous award recipients also is available on the foundation website.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 12. Call 970-879-8632 for more information.