Nominations now open for Steamboat Pilot’s 20 under 40 recognition

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nominations for the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s 20 under 40 awards are now being accepted. This is the fourth year the newspaper will feature 20 rising leaders younger than 40 who live and work in the Steamboat Springs area.

Nominees should have achieved professional success and have a track record of contributing to the community and making a real difference in the lives of the people around them. Job experience, professional awards, civic engagement and the ability to meet challenges and overcome obstacles will all be considered when selecting our top young professionals.

Past nominees are listed below by year they were honored.

2016: Ashlee Anderson, Jeremy Behling, Helen Beall, Nate Bird, Josh Carrell, Reall Colbenson, Laura Cusenbary, Matt Eidt, Maggie Griffin, Cole Hewitt, Charlie MacArthur, Megan McCord, Jamie McQuade, Gillian Morris, Jason Peasley, Geoff Petis, Chayla Rowley, Kara Stoller, Erin Walker and Tara Weaver.

2017: Ben Beall, Beth Melton, Brad Parrott, Brian Berge, B Torres, Chris Slota, Danielle Zimmerer, David Lamb, Dillon Fulcher, Emily Dudley, Luke Dudley, Jon Hagar, Lisel Petis, Loryn Kasten, Luke Berlet, Meghan Macnamara, Molly Martin, Morgan Kraska, Nicole Stone, Sarah Coleman and Tom Krabacher.

2018: Alison Brodie, Alexandra Jennings, Cameron Hawkins, Cody Owens, Elissa Greene, John Bristol, Jamie Curcio, John Major, Kendall Yeager, Lindsey Garey, Lora Reichley, Mike Loots, Hunter Weatherly, Kelly Romero-Heaney, Debbie Wright, Brandon LaChance, George Eck III, Matt Mendisco, Vladan Chase and Joey Andrew.

To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must be 39 or younger and work and live in Steamboat Springs or Routt County. A panel of independent judges will review all nominations and select Steamboat Pilot & Today’s 20 under 40 winners.

To submit a nomination, email ebuchanan@steamboatpilot.com. The deadline for nominations is July 17.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at a special 20 under 40 reception on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Haymaker Golf Course.