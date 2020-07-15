Nominations now open for 2020 Navigator Awards

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nominations for the 2020 Navigator Awards, sponsored by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and the Steamboat Pilot & Today, are now being accepted.

The awards are presented annually in three categories — Business of the Year; Business Leader of the Year; and Young Professional of the Year — giving community members an opportunity to review the best business practices of successful entrepreneurs and honor local businesses or business professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in support of the Steamboat business community.

Any Chamber member in good standing is eligible for the Business of the Year award, and business owners, general managers or anyone employed by Chamber members are eligible for the Business Leader of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards.

Criteria considered when selecting Navigator Award winners includes:

Actively involved in community projects that enrich the Steamboat economy and community.

Fosters a work atmosphere that encourages and supports employee development.

Possesses a progressive management philosophy.

Exhibits leadership among Steamboat Springs businesses.

Demonstrates positive support of the business community.

Goes above and beyond the call of duty.

Nominations can be submitted online at steamboatpilot.com/news/business/navigator-awards-2020/. The deadline to submit is Monday, Aug. 10.

Award winners will be honored during a Navigator Awards celebration planned for Sept. 9.

Contact Sarah Leonard at the Chamber at 970-875-7006 or sarah@steamboatchamber.com for more information.