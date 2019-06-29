Nominations now open for 2019 Navigator Awards

navaward2019-1240×659

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nominations for the 2018 Navigator Awards, which honor Steamboat Springs’ outstanding business, business leader, young professional of the year and service excellence professional of the year, are now being accepted.

The awards celebration, which marks its 21st year, will be held Sept. 6 at The Steamboat Grand. The awards are presented by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Last year, Freshies was recognized as Business of the Year. Mark Walker, president of Resort Group, was honored as Business Person of the Year, Jason Peasley, executive director of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, was tapped as Young Professional of the Year, and Jason and Kelly Landers, former owners of Creekside Cafe, were named Service Excellence Professionals of the Year.

Any Steamboat Chamber member in good standing is eligible for the Business of the Year award. Business owners or general managers employed by Steamboat Chamber members are eligible for the Business Person of the Year award, and the Young Professional of the Year award is open to any young business leader in the Steamboat Springs community or surrounding area. The Service Excellence Professional of the Year is open to any front-line service professional employed by a chamber business.

Navigator Awards criteria include the following.

Is actively involved in community projects that enrich the Steamboat Springs economy and community.

Fosters a work atmosphere which encourages and supports employee development.

Possesses a progressive management philosophy.

Exhibits leadership among Steamboat businesses.

Demonstrates positive support of business community.

Goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide service excellence.

The deadline for nominations is July 19. To nominate an individual or business, visit https://www.steamboatpilot.com/navigator-awards-2019/.