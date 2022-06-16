Nominations for 2022 Navigator Awards now open
Nominations for the 2021 Navigator Awards, sponsored by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Pilot & Today, are now being accepted.
Four people and businesses will be awarded in the categories of Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and Nonprofit Leader of the Year.
The nomination form can be completed at SteamboatPilot.com/Navigator and the deadline for submissions is July 17.
The Nonprofit Leader of the Year award is in its second year, added to recognize the achievements of those who serve the community through local nonprofits. The recipient of this award must be employed by a nonprofit as executive director or a member of the staff. Nonprofit board members are not eligible for the award.
The awards are an opportunity to review the best business practices of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders setting a benchmark of excellence for years to come.
If you know a local business, local nonprofit leader, business professional or young professional who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in support of the business community, please enter a submission.
Eligibility
• Any Chamber member in good standing is eligible for the Business award.
• Business owners or general managers employed by Chamber members are eligible for the Business Leader award.
• Nonprofit Leader award nominees must be employed in a leadership role by a Chamber member nonprofit.
• Any person employed by a Chamber member is eligible for the Young Professional award.
Navigator Awards Criteria
• Is actively involved in community projects that enrich the Steamboat Springs economy and community.
• Fosters a work atmosphere that encourages and supports employee development.
• Possesses a progressive management philosophy.
• Exhibits leadership among Steamboat Springs businesses.
• Demonstrates positive support of the business community.
• Goes above and beyond the call of duty.
The 2021 Winners
Business of the Year: Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Business Leader of the Year: Mike and Kathy Diemer, Johnny B Good’s Diner
Young Professional of the Year: Justin Keys, The Barley
Nonprofit Leader of the Year: Lisa Popovich, Main Street Steamboat Springs
