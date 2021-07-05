Nominations for 2021 Navigator Awards now open





Nominations for the 2021 Navigator Awards, sponsored by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Pilot & Today, are now being accepted.

This year, a new award has been added — Nonprofit Leader of the Year — to recognize the achievements of those who serve the community through local nonprofits. The recipient of this award must be employed by a nonprofit as executive director or a member of the staff. Nonprofit board members are not eligible for the award.

In addition, Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year and Young Professional of the Year will also be awarded.

Navigator Awards give community members an opportunity to review the best business practices of successful entrepreneurs and honor local businesses or business professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in support of the Steamboat business community.

Any Chamber member in good standing is eligible for the Business of the Year award, and business owners, general managers, nonprofit executive director or staff member or anyone employed by Chamber members are eligible for the Business Leader of the Year, Nonprofit Leader of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards.

Criteria considered when selecting Navigator Award winners includes:

• Actively involved in community projects that enrich the Steamboat economy and community.

• Fosters a work atmosphere that encourages and supports employee development.

• Possesses a progressive management philosophy.

• Exhibits leadership among Steamboat Springs businesses.

• Demonstrates positive support of the business community.

• Goes above and beyond the call of duty.

Nominations can be submitted at SteamboatPilot.com/news/business/navigator-awards-2020. The deadline to submit is Aug. 5.

Award winners will be honored during a Navigator Awards celebration in September.

Contact Sarah Leonard at the Chamber at 970-875-7006 or sarah@steamboatchamber.com for more information.