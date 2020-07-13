Nominations are now open for Best of the Boat; new categories added
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s that time of year, again — nominations for Steamboat Pilot & Today’s annual Best of the Boat competition are open.
Nominations for any of the 135 categories celebrating local businesses, organizations and personalities can be submitted at BestoftheBoat.com between 8 a.m. Monday, July 13, and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Nominations during that 22-day period will then be sorted and reviewed before voting on those nominations runs from Aug. 10 to 31.
This is our 10th Best of the Boat competition, so we’re excited to learn which of our longtime entrants can earn enough widespread support to earn a 10th straight win in their categories.
This year’s competition includes more than a dozen new categories and questions, including some that relate to our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to celebrate the special people and entities who rose to the occasion during especially challenging times.
Some of those new COVID-19 and Lighter Side categories include:
- Best Virtual Event
- Best Virtual Teacher
- Best Business Pivot during the pandemic
- Best Mask
- Most Inspiring Community Outreach
- Best Curbside or Takeout Experience
- Best Online Video
- Best Tattoo(s)
Winners will be announced at a scheduled event in November and in Best Of The Boat magazine and on BestOfTheBoat.com.
The 2019 contest drew 6,264 nominations and 81,702 votes from 7,806 unique people.
And we would like to remind local businesses that there’s only one Best of the Boat competition. Some local businesses have received emails from an online company offering to sell a “Best (name your industry)” award. Pilot & Today does not sell our Best of the Boat awards — they are earned through our online voting process.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User