Nomadness Rentals ranks among fastest growing businesses in Inc.’s annual list

Nomadness Rentals, which operates an office in Steamboat Springs, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest growing independent businesses in America for the fifth consecutive year.

“It is exciting to know that for five years in a row, Nomadness Rentals continues to grow and be included in this list next to some of the finest companies around,” Nomadness Rentals CEO Millie Freed said in a news release. “A huge thank you goes out to everyone within our company for working so hard and creating a culture of teamwork and respect.”

Nomadness Rentals opened its Steamboat office in the fall of 2017. Though the company has its roots and home base in Mammoth Lakes, California, as of 2021, the Steamboat division of the company employs seven in its local office at 3001 S. Lincoln Ave.

A full list of the Inc. list visit inc.com/inc5000 , and for more information about Nomadness Rentals, visit nomadnessrentals.com .