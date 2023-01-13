Nomadness Rentals purchases Steamboat office building

The team at Nomadness Rentals, a property management company, stands outside their new office building at 1205 Hilltop Parkway in Steamboat Springs.

Nomadness Rentals/Courtesy photo

Nomadness Rentals, a provider of vacation rentals, has announced its acquisition of a new office building at 1205 Hilltop Parkway in Steamboat Springs.

According to the company, the purchase will give Nomadness additional space for its growing team while allowing the company to better serve its customers in the Steamboat Springs area.

The new office building is in a prime location, close to Steamboat Ski Resort and downtown Steamboat, for the company that offers a wide range of vacation rental properties in the Steamboat Springs area, including condos, townhomes and luxury estates.

The company sees the acquisition is a major milestone that will allow Nomadness to continue to growing in Steamboat.

“Thank you to our loyal customers and dedicated team members who have supported us on this journey and for helping to make this possible,“ company officials wrote in a news release. “We can’t wait to continue serving everyone from our new location. Here’s to many more adventures together.“

The Nomadness Rentals property management company began in California and has since expanded into Steamboat.

News of the new office building comes after Nomadness was recognized by Inc. 5,000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.