Nomadness Rentals, Coldwell Banker two of Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies

A screen shot of Nomadness Rentals’ website shows some of the company’s featured listings in Steamboat Springs. Nomadness Rentals and Coldwell Banker are two companies with Steamboat Springs locations that are celebrating being recognized in Inc.'s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Nomadness Rentals

Two companies with locations in Steamboat Springs are celebrating after again landing themselves on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Nomadness Rentals is a property management company that began in California and has since expanded into Steamboat Springs. Nomadness was recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Additionally, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties have also been included in the annual rankings for the seventh time.

The annual list represents some of the most successful companies in America, and Nomadness is celebrating after winning “best-in-class” among vacation property management companies. According to Nomaddness Rentals, this is the sixth consecutive year it has been honored.

“To be awarded this title within an exceptional group of corporations such as Microsoft, Zappos, Intuit and many others, I am beyond thrilled and extremely honored for my company to be recognized for the sixth year in a row for its hard work and continuous growth,” Nomadness Founder and CEO Millie Freed said in a news release. “Without our dedicated team, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Nomadness started in 2008. The company boasts being able to easily book homes, keeping vacation rental calendars full throughout the year and says its exclusive platform gives it a competitive advantage.

“We want Nomadness to be associated with doing things the right way, and eliminating all the madness that goes with planning a vacation,” Freed said.

According to Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, the company landed in the Inc. rankings again this year after seeing an annual growth rate of 105% over the last three years and having a sales volume over $1.8 billion in 2021.

“Our company strives for excellence, innovation and to offer services that go above and beyond what our clients expect,” said Todd Conklin, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Chairman, in a separate news release. “This continued recognition is proof that we are holding ourselves to the highest standards and are committed to what we do. Our inclusion on this list highlights the hard work and dedication of each of our agents and staff.”

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves Grand Junction, Durango, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose in Colorado, as well as Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; Kansas City; and Bozeman, Montana.

The company also has been named the 23rd fastest growing real estate company in the nation, according to REAL Trends 500. For the complete Inc. list, go to INC.com/inc5000 .