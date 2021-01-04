Noisy night: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 3
Sunday Jan. 3, 2021
2:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a drunken pedestrian near the corner of Seventh and Pine streets.
3:47 a.m. Officers received a report of a loud party near the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway. When officers arrived, they could not find excessive party sounds.
9:40 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a disturbance between a mother and adult children. Officers mediated the situation.
4:48 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they just saw a vehicle back into another and then speed off in the Upper Knoll parking lot. Officers took an accident report.
8:31 p.m. Officers received a report of a highly intoxicated man near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. He was taken to the hospital.
10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint near the 2700 block of Village Drive, their fifth such call of the day.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Responded to seven calls for service.
