Noisy night: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 3

Sunday Jan. 3, 2021

2:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a drunken pedestrian near the corner of Seventh and Pine streets.

3:47 a.m. Officers received a report of a loud party near the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway. When officers arrived, they could not find excessive party sounds.

9:40 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a disturbance between a mother and adult children. Officers mediated the situation.

4:48 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they just saw a vehicle back into another and then speed off in the Upper Knoll parking lot. Officers took an accident report.

8:31 p.m. Officers received a report of a highly intoxicated man near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. He was taken to the hospital.

10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint near the 2700 block of Village Drive, their fifth such call of the day.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.