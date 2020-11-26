Noise complaint: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 25
Wednesday, Nov. 25
12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.
5:15 a.m. Officers received a call about a suspicious incident in the 40000 block of Agate Creek Road.
8:57 a.m. Officers received a call about people not wearing masks in the 600 block of Marketplace Road.
4:03 p.m. Officers received a call about threatening messages being sent in the 100 block of Telemark Court.
5:42 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of fraud in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 42 in Steamboat Springs.
7:35 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
8:55 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about someone trespassing on Howelsen Hill.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
