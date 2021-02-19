Noise complaint: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 18
Thursday, Feb. 18
12:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.
1:25 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about a disturbance in the 100 block of North Spruce Street in Hayden.
2:48 p.m. Officers received a report about stolen items in the 2100 block of Clubhouse Drive.
5:25 p.m. Officers received a report about an assault in the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.
9:36 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 125 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
