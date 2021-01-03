Noise complaint: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 2
Saturday, Jan. 2
5:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motor vehicle driver in the 64 block of Colorado State Highway 131 in Steamboat Springs.
9:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of assault inside a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:17 a.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 108 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
12:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the Central Park Plaza parking lot.
2:23 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.
2:39 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle.
10:18 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint at 13th and Gilpin streets.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Monday Medical: What to know about advance directives
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Working on your New Year’s resolutions? You might want to add making or updating advance directives to your list. These documents can take just minutes to create with the help of online…