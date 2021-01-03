Noise complaint: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 2

Saturday, Jan. 2

5:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motor vehicle driver in the 64 block of Colorado State Highway 131 in Steamboat Springs.

9:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of assault inside a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:17 a.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 108 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

12:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the Central Park Plaza parking lot.

2:23 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.

2:39 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle.

10:18 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint at 13th and Gilpin streets.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.