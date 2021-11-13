Noise complaint: The Record for Friday, Nov. 12
Friday, Nov. 12
12:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.
10:08 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle on Stone Lane and Hiawatha Court.
10:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an incident of trespassing in the 30000 block of Bear Trail in Steamboat.
2:44 p.m. Officers received a call about a person driving under the influence on Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
2:56 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about a driver on Elk River Road and Downhill Drive.
6:33 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 10th block of Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.
Total incidents: 46
• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Noise complaint: The Record for Friday, Nov. 12
Friday, Nov. 12