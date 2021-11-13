Noise complaint: The Record for Friday, Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 12

12:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

10:08 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle on Stone Lane and Hiawatha Court.

10:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an incident of trespassing in the 30000 block of Bear Trail in Steamboat.

2:44 p.m. Officers received a call about a person driving under the influence on Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

2:56 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about a driver on Elk River Road and Downhill Drive.

6:33 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 10th block of Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record