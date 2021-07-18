Noise complaint at Howelsen: The Record for Saturday, July 17
Saturday July 17, 2021
12:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a bear near the 27000 block of Silver Spur Street to the west of Steamboat Springs
4:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint stemming from near the corner of eighth and Oak streets.
8:46 a.m. Steamboat officers investigated a report of illegal dumping in the alley near the 600 block of Grand Street.
12:05 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and sheriff’s office personnel responded to Mad Creek Trailhead just north of Steamboat Springs for a rescue.
12:29 p.m. Officers were called to Howelsen Hill Park to investigate a noise complaint.
1:37 p.m. Officers received a report of suspected shoplifting near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat.
9:24 p.m. Officers were called about a suspected illegal burn near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 76
• Steamboat officers responded to 53 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs’ firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three call for service.
• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
