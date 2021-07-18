Noise complaint at Howelsen: The Record for Saturday, July 17

Saturday July 17, 2021

12:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a bear near the 27000 block of Silver Spur Street to the west of Steamboat Springs

4:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint stemming from near the corner of eighth and Oak streets.

8:46 a.m. Steamboat officers investigated a report of illegal dumping in the alley near the 600 block of Grand Street.

12:05 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and sheriff’s office personnel responded to Mad Creek Trailhead just north of Steamboat Springs for a rescue.

12:29 p.m. Officers were called to Howelsen Hill Park to investigate a noise complaint.

1:37 p.m. Officers received a report of suspected shoplifting near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat.

9:24 p.m. Officers were called about a suspected illegal burn near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 76

• Steamboat officers responded to 53 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs’ firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three call for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.