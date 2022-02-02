No updates on Saturday shooting

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Feb. 2, that it did not have an update on the reported shooting Saturday, Jan. 29.

Undersheriff Doug Scherar said the case is now in the hands of the district attorney’s office, who Scherar said has had trouble interviewing the the victim in Denver because of his condition.

Fourteenth District Attorney Matt Karzen said in a text message Wednesday that he did not have a specific timeline for when more information would be revealed, but that state and local resources are investigating.

“There is no set timeline on when it will be complete, but it is receiving proper resources locally and assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, so it will be done timely,” Karzen said in the text.

Scherar said in a news release Sunday that the man was shot at a residence south of Steamboat and was originally treated at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, before being flown to a hospital in the Denver area.

The release also stated that sheriff’s office deputies responded to the home, which is on Routt County Road 35, for a report of trespassing in progress.

A resident of the home called authorities, the release indicated, saying a vehicle had driven up the driveway and an unknown man had gotten out. Another resident then reportedly went outside and held the unknown man at gunpoint, the release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man allegedly charged toward the house, and the homeowner shot him in the abdomen.

The news release did not identify the victim. The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the parties involved in the incident.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

