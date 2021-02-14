No room at the motel: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 13

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

9:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a grocery store in 1800 block of Central Park Drive because a customer was shopping without a mask. When officers arrived, the person had nearly completed checkout and was allowed to finish. Officers then tried to educate the person to wear a mask in the future.

2:13 p.m. Officers were called to the Upper Knoll parking lot because a snowboarder said they had left their board leaning against their vehicle for 20 minutes, and when they returned, it was gone. Officers took a report.

2:44 p.m. Officers responded to a motel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue because a man who was angry they did not have an available room. Hoping to avoid further interactions with the man, officers helped him find a room in a different hotel.

3:42 p.m. Officers got a call about a man potentially trespassing in the area of the 1700 block of Highland Way. Officers were unable to locate the person.

9:55 p.m. Officers got a call about a suspicious van parked where Steamboat Springs school buses are parked. The owner of the van told officers he was told he could park at the Transit Center, and he had misunderstood where that was.

10:56 p.m. Officers got a report of a hit and run near Pine Grove Road and Ore House Plaza. They later found a car that matched the description of the vehicle and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.