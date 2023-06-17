No raining on this parade: Running Series continues with Howelsen Hill Trail Run after course shift

Afternoon thunderstorms have been the status quo this spring, and as the rain falls in Steamboat Springs, the trails can become delicate.

The Town Challenge on Wednesday was canceled for muddy trail conditions, and more rain later in the week led to a last-minute change of course Saturday for the Howelsen Hill Trail Run, which is part of the Steamboat Springs Running Series.

The original 8-mile trail had to be adjusted slightly for the race and was extended to 8.7 miles. Race director Walter Magill said it was a no-brainer to make the adjustment.

“We knew we were the first race on here, and we wanted to protect the trails,” Magill said. “We went for the reroute, and we marked it out at 3 p.m. (Friday) before the rain. It really didn’t rain too much.”

Kory Skattum, the 8-mile race winner, said the course was a little slick at times but nothing too troublesome. He finished the course in 55 minutes, 54 seconds.

This was the second time Skattum has raced in the running series, but he said he runs the trails at Emerald Mountain frequently. He was hungry to win this race.

“The thing about trails is I just want to try and win,” Skattum said. “It is more of a race versus people than time, just because it depends on the mud and stuff like that. It is just fun to race.”

Kory Skattum ascends Emerald Mountain during the Howelsen Hill Trail Run, part of the Steamboat Springs Running Series, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skattum won the 8-mile run with a time of 55:54. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

According to Skattum, the most difficult part of the race was sticking with the guy behind him. David “Grandmaster” Norris was on Skattum’s tail the entire time, and the pair finished within 1 minute and 10 seconds of one another.

“I knew he was a better climber than me, but we started descending and that is when the race really started,” Skattum said. “He was right on my back, and I thought for sure he was going to pass me on the downhill but I held him off.”

In total, 175 runners competed between the 8-mile and 4-mile races. Magill said it was a blast to see such a great turn out and so many smiling faces.

“It’s my favorite day of the year,” he said. “I’m glad all my friends came out to my party. We have a great running community and great courses to run, and it’s nice to showcase those. It’s so beautiful.”

Howelsen Hill Trail Run

Saturday, June 17, 2023

8-mile results — 1. Kory Skattum, 55:54.85. 2. Grandmaster Norris, 57:05.63. 3. Matthew Kempton, 58:24.10. 4. Steven Boyton, 58:28.97. 5. Jordan Jones, 1:02.37. 6. Watkins Folk-Gray, 1:04.04. 7. Steven Cornelius, 1:04.43. 8. Hambone Magill, 1:05.17. 9. Sumner Cotton, 1:07.12. 10. Ben Glassmaker, 1:07.32. 11. Ryan Larson, 1:09.00. 12. Sarah Pizzo, 1:09.02. 13. Chris Tamucci, 1:09.32. 14. Pearson Alspach, 1:10.50. 15. Ethan Barbiere, 1:11.13. 16. Tony Cesolini, 1:12.07. 17. Maggi Congdon, 1:12.14. 18. McKendree Hickory, 1:12.21. 19. Ryan Helsdingen, 1:12.31. 20. Britt DIck, 1:12.39. 21. Scott Wappes, 1:13.24. 22. Tom Krabacher, 1:14.03. 23. Hannah Wood, 1:14.26. 24. Meaghan Gelinas, 1:14.41. 25. Amber Pougiales, 1:15.22. 26. Arthur Rinker, 1:15.28. 27. Dan Nielsen, 1:15.35. 28. Matthew Riddoch, 1:15.40. 29. Addy Rastall, 1:15.49. 30. Cory Barbiere, 1:16.51. 31. Jeremy Browning, 1:16.56. 32. Tim Harlan, 1:17.05. 33. Steve Loose, 1:17.33. 34. Mark Zuck, 1:18.07. 35. Tipp Moseley, 1:18.33. 36. Lundi Fielitz, 1:18.47. 37. Shaun Linger, 1:18.47. 38. Eddie Rogers, 1:19.14. 39. Sadie Cotton, 1:19.43.40. Cody Heartz, 1:20.25. 41. Gretta Fosha, 1:24.34. 42. Jake Shomer, 1:25.24. 43. Robert Pechak, 1:26.12. 44. Walter Magill, 1:26.22. 45. Austin Caron, 1;27.40. 46. Dan Tydeman, 1;27.49. 47. Alicia Quiros, 1:28.45. 48. Brian Mott, 1:29.16. 49. Stephani Munro 1:29.50. 50. Dave Munro, 1:29.50. 51. Cindy Welch, 1:30.25. 52. R. Green, 1:30.54. 53. Gabe Green, 1:31.30. 54. Daymond Hoffman, 1:32.42. 55. Andrew Miller, 1:32.47. 56. Aaron Handley, 1:33.01. 57. Justin Hahn, 1:34.27. 58. Anna Kulinski, 1:34.54. 59. Jason Godley, 1:35.17. 60. David Selden, 1:35.49. 61. Mike Borre, 1:39.10. 62. Anonymous Participant, 1:41.30. 63. Alejandro Lopez, 1:41.47. 64. Lisa Bressler, 1:42.37. 65. Angelica Salinas, 1:44.53. 66. Don Platt, 1:45.44. 67. Ken Spruell, 1:48.12. 68. David Lustig, 1:48.13. 69. Karen Finnegan, 1:51.22. 70. Megan Tobias, 1:51.36. 71. Timothy Stratz, 1:51.56. 72. Kerri Zukosky, 1:55.18. 73. Laura Jordan, 1:56.05. 74. Emily Hines, 2:04.59. 75. Sarah Krakoff, 2:06.16. 76. Lauren Hewitt, 2:07.46. 77. Karen Selden, 2:12.14. 78. Julie Henry, 2:16.16.

4-mile results —1. Alberto Campa, 24:25.18. 2. Max Bonenberger, 24:25.72. 3. Mark Myers, 25:10.23. 4. Scott Loomis, 26.58.27. 5. Soup McLaren, 29:24.91. 6. Erik Lynch, 29:37.97. 7. Aaron Pitchkolan, 30:35.20. 8. Karl Denney, 31:37.16. 9. Alexa Brabec, 31:40.64. 10. Bryce Perica, 32:01.70. 11. Julia Dempsey, 32:55.88. 12. Arthur Tirone, 32:57.20. 13. Brad McConn, 32:59.58. 14. Antigone Loomis, 33:04.79. 15. L. Devin, 33:07.76. 16. G. Bishop, 33:24.69. 17. Xavier Knott, 33:25.05. 18. Tom Kitsos, 34:11.30. 19. B. Bishop, 34:19.92. 20. Leah Drengenberg, 34:31.66. 21. Suzy Magill, 34:34.71. 22. Grace Olexa, 34:44.45. 23. Gregg Geis, 34:49.18. 24. Kiki Blake, 34:51.48. 25. Norah Graham, 35:29.92. 26. George Wittemyer, 35:43.60. 27. Jason Brunner, 35:53.00. 28. C. Fossa, 36:14.07. 29. Grace Zanni, 36:15.83. 30. Ruby May, 36:36.78. 31. Haley Brabec, 36:37.47. 32. Tommy Lwin, 36:53.14. 33. Reece Bolin, 37:20.69. 34. Patrick Staib, 37:30.09. 35. Tess Arnone, 37:55.05. 36. Tyler Harlan, 37:56.17. 37. S. Staib, 37:59.48. 38. Shea Rossi, 38:09.73. 39. Dave Stevenson, 38:11.32. 40. Harper Donnel, 38:36.31. 41. Chris Whipps, 38:41.48. 42. Brittni Lair, 39:08.45. 43. Ella Wilson, 39:56.15. 44. Rebecca Lwin, 40:17.64. 45. Adria Owens, 40:24.89. 46. M. Harlan, 40:38.48. 47. Natalie Larson, 40:53.24. 48. Danielle Brunner, 40:55.83. 49. Natalie Niemeyer, 41:01.99. 50. Becca Carrera, 41:04.36. 51. Alena Rossi, 41:04.87. 52. Peyton Fosha, 41:08.78. 53. John Chevalier, 43:49.58. 54. K. Shine, 43:58.55. 55. Robbie Shine, 44:00.94. 56. Brenda Pippin, 44:50.06. 57. Ellen McGuinness, 44:54.41. 58. Mimi Miller, 45:38.40. 59. Carrie Bertini, 46:17.24. 60. Elizabeth Green, 46:21.21. 61. Neena Wittemyer, 46:21.40. 62. Corey Green, 46:34.80. 63. Julie Reynolds, 46:39.28. 64. Laine Draper, 46:42.55. 65. Sydney Solomon, 47:25.56. 66. Catherine Barker, 47:26.01. 67. Christy Harlan, 47:52.32. 68. Georgie Weber, 48:04.98. 69. Meg Rosen, 48:06.28. 70. Sylvia Wappes, 48:08.18. 71. Tianna Pippin, 48:10.98. 72. P. Smith, 49:59.57. 73. E. Shine, 49:59.81. 74. Sarah Shine, 50:00.78. 75. Brian Smith, 50:01.30. 76. Chris Pizzo, 51:38.63. 77. Shea Sias, 51:54.89. 78. Cole Hewitt, 52:19.36. 79. G. Meyer, 53:21.13. 80. Krista Meyer, 53:23.49. 81. Donna Way, 53:37.07. 82. Jane L Lair, 53:38.65. 83. K. Novotny, 53:53.26. 84. P. OWinter, 54:32.74. 85. Emily OWinter, 54:33.23. 86. Linda Casner, 54:42.17. 87. Madeleine Murray, 55:56.63. 88. F. Bishop, 56:08.93. 89. Kristin Bishop, 56:15.95. 90. Nissa Grodman, 57:25.06. 91. Rod Wells, 59:19.42. 92. V. Grodman, 59:47.57. 93. Jacque Schee, 1:09:26.29. 94. Ryan Scheer, 1:09:26.32. 95. Annika Belshaw, 1:10:31.90. 96. Clare Zecher, 1:27:19.02. 97. Michael Solomon, 1:30:11.63.