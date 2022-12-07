No injuries in collision near Steamboat II neighborhood
Fortunately, there weren’t any injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42.
One of the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole.
The collision involved a 2011 Chevy and an unknown model.
No other details were available, as Colorado State Patrol is still working on the report.
