No injuries after vehicle ends up in Yampa River

A Subaru sits in the Yampa River just off of River Road, south of the Brooklyn neighborhood, on Friday, March 24, 2023. No one was hurt in the incident.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Police responded to a one-car crash around 10:30 a.m. on River Road in Steamboat Springs on Friday morning, March 24.

The crash resulted in a Subaru going into the Yampa River just south of the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The driver was not injured and was able to exit the car to get back onto dry land. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded but was not needed. Police officers said the road was not closed, but traffic would be mitigated while they waited for a tow truck and the vehicle was removed from the river.

